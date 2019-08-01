Cork Airport Wins Digital Award at Sockies 2019

Cork Airport has won the award for Best Twitter In House at the 2019 Social Media Awards (Sockies), which took place on 25 July at Liberty Hall Theatre, Dublin.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to have won the award for Best Twitter In House at the 2019 Social Media Awards. The Sockies recognise excellence in social media for business and this award is a true testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our Marketing and Communications team at Cork Airport.

“2.6 million passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport in 2019. As Cork Airport continues to grow it is even more important that we stay connected with our digital and social followers. Not only do we use social media to update our followers on practical information about the airport, we also enjoy engaging with our audience in creative ways to share their travel experiences to the plus 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport across the UK and continental Europe.”

Cork Airport was nominated for three categories at the Sockies 2019: Twitter In House, Facebook For Brand, and Instagram For Brand.