Cork Airport Wins Top Cork Business Award

Cork Airport was the big winner at the Cork Business Association annual awards ceremony when the airport was named Best Large Business at a gala function at Cork International Hotel.

Accepting the award, Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport Managing Director, thanked airport staff for the contribution they had made to the business and the turnaround achieved, particularly in the past two years. He said Cork Airport had staged a remarkable recovery during 2016 because of the patience and hard work of all the all of the staff and support of stakeholders.

He attributed the turnaround to the focus on the strategy that was formulated in 2014. “Results took time to show and stakeholder patience was required, particularly during 2014 and 2015, as we set about rebuilding our business,” he said.

In terms of transatlantic, he appealed for the Cork and Munster public to support both Norwegian Air and Wow Air this summer. Wow Air will commence services in May 2017 via Reykjavik to nine North American destinations. Norwegian Air is expected to commence services to Providence Rhode Island in greater Boston in July 2017.

“Support your local airport because it is your facility,” he said, echoed by his colleague Kevin Cullinane who said the airport was “probably the most important square mile” in Co Cork.