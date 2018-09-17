News

Cork Airport Wins Prestigious Global Award

Cork Airport has won a prestigious annual World Routes 2018 Marketing Award, a global accolade recognising excellence in aviation marketing. Cork was announced the winner in the Under 4 Million Passengers category at the World Routes conference in Guangzhou, China.

Above are Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport; Cindy Hugon-Duprat, Aviation Marketing Analyst, Cork Airport; Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing, Cork Airport; and Steven Small, Brand Director, Routes.

Niall MacCarthy said: “We are delighted that Cork Airport has won the World Routes Marketing Award. The team at Cork Airport is absolutely delighted, especially for our Head of Aviation Marketing Daragh Hanratty. This award is a huge testament to our growth development over the past three years at Cork Airport, as we continually strive for excellence, new routes and expansion.”

Cork saw off competition from four other airports in the Under 4 Million Passengers category: Shannon Airport; Billund Airport, Denmark; London Southend Airport; and Myrtle Beach International Airport, South Carolina, USA.

Over 2.4 million passengers will pass through Cork Airport this year. The airport is forecasting growth of 4% in 2018, with flights to destinations across the UK, continental Europe and a direct transatlantic service to the USA (Boston Providence) with Norwegian.

In recent weeks, Cork Airport has welcomed several route announcements, including four new Ryanair services from Cork to Budapest, Malta, London Luton and Poznań, Poland. Ryanair is also extending its summer service from Cork to Faro into the winter season making it a year-round service.

Further route announcements this year for Cork Airport include a new year-round Cork to Lisbon route from Aer Lingus, commencing 26th October 2018. It will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Air France is also operating a daily service connecting Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

