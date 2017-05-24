Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

What Providence has to offer ahead of Cork Airport’s historic flight.

As 1st July 2017 draws closer and the prospect of Norwegian Air’s direct transatlantic flights from Cork Airport become a reality, Providence as a standalone destination has immense offerings for the traveller seeking New English charm and adventure.

Providence is New England’s third largest city after Boston and Worcester. Only a one-hour drive from Boston, Cork’s newest transatlantic passengers will have the best of both worlds, from experiencing the busy and bustling Boston, to exploring the beautiful streets and relaxed ambiance and charm of Providence. Not to mention its rep as America’s coolest city, according to GQ Magazine.

Providence offers all that is synonymous with larger neighbouring cities, but manages to maintain an authenticity and colloquialism that can be altered by busy tourist trails.

If it is an All-American journey that is yearned for, Providence’s neat streets are home to Governor Stephen Hopkins House, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence and founding founder of Rhode Island. The historical house also hosted George Washington and is practically untouched since America’s fledgling days of independence.

After a day of exploration, Providence’s hospitality and proud gastro culture will offer you some of New England’s finest coffee and clams from the famed Providence Oyster Bar.

Commencing on 1st July 2017, Norwegian Air’s direct flights from Cork to Providence will take off on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Seats can be reserved on www.norwegian.com/ie