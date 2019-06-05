Cork Airport’s Growth Continues with New Ryanair Katowice Route

Cork Airport Has Welcomed Nine New Routes in the Past Year.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, will welcome a new twice-weekly service to Katowice, Poland, with Ryanair as part of its winter 2019 schedule.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are seeing a keen interest from passengers in Continental European destinations. Katowice serves an important catchment in the South of Poland and further strengthens Ryanair’s existing Polish network to Cork with Gdansk, Poznan and Wroclaw all served year-round.

“In total, 2.6 million people will use Cork Airport this year, a projected growth of +8%. This makes us Ireland’s fastest growing airport and the country’s busiest and best-connected airport after Dublin.”

Cork Airport has welcomed nine new routes in the past year. Along with the new Katowice service, commencing in October 2019, Ryanair has also extended its twice-weekly services to Budapest, Malta, Alicante and Poznan for the forthcoming winter season.

The airline’s passenger numbers at Cork are forecast to rise by 17% in 2019, its largest increase among all Irish airports. Aer Lingus has also commenced services to Nice and Dubrovnik this summer and a year-round service to Lisbon last October.

“Connectivity from Cork Airport extends even further than our 51 direct routes, with daily flights from Cork to the major international hubs across Europe for the forthcoming winter season,” Niall MacCarthy added. “Along with our four daily departures to London Heathrow connecting to the extensive British Airways worldwide network, we have double daily flights to Manchester connecting to Virgin Atlantic and Etihad Airways networks, and 12 weekly departures to Amsterdam with Aer Lingus feeding into the KLM network.”

