Cork Airport’s Kevin Cullinane Wins Unsung Hero of the Year Award

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, has been awarded a prestigious 2018 Unsung Hero of the Year award at the British-Irish Airports Expo. The announcement was made at the Olympia London on Tuesday 12th June on the first day of the largest annual airport exhibition in Britain and Ireland.

The Unsung Hero Awards are awarded to employees of regional airports, large airports and suppliers by a popular vote, and recognise people who take pride in their work and deliver results.

On winning the Unsung Hero of the Year award in the Airports Under 3 Million category, Kevin Cullinane said: “I am humbled and honoured to win this award and to be recognised by my peers across Ireland and the UK. I am delighted to accept the award not only on my own behalf but also in recognition of the larger team at Cork Airport. We are all committed to being one of the friendliest international airports in the world and to providing the best possible travel experience for every passenger flying from Cork Airport. Thank you to my colleagues for their nomination and to everyone who voted for me.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “The Unsung Hero of the Year awards recognise excellence, professionalism, commitment, and passion, and Kevin is a thoroughly deserving recipient. He is a pivotal member of the Cork Airport team and I would like to congratulate Kevin on his success.”

Paul Hogan, Event Director, British-Irish Airports Expo, added: “The British-Irish Airports Unsung Hero Awards acknowledge the hard work of airport staff who strive to make the ordinary outstanding on an everyday basis. Staff who deliver great results can make the difference between a good and a bad airport, and Kevin has been recognised for exactly this.

“Kevin is well-known throughout the aviation industry due to his energy and the supreme positive belief in what he does – last year his marketing and communications played a major part in his airport gaining its first-ever transatlantic service – something for him to be proud of, and we are therefore extremely proud to be able to present him this acknowledgement for his relentless work.”