Cork Based Travel company CTM Partners with US Travel Company FROSCH

Corporate Travel Management (CTM), has announced a partnership with US based multinational travel management company, FROSCH, to establish FROSCH CTM, effective immediately.

FROSCH has acquired a fifty percent equity interest in CTM who are headquartered in Cork.

Established in 2000, CTM has a workforce of 40, which is expected to grow over the coming months. They currently have offices in Cork, Shannon and Westport and will soon be establishing a new office in Dublin’s Docklands. They primarily service the legal, financial, energy and technology sectors

This partnership will allow existing CTM clients access to a broad global selection of travel management tools and support to augment CTM’s existing unique personal service levels. With an advanced suite of technology, including the addition of mobile applications and comprehensive passenger tracking, all clients’ duty of care obligations as an employer will be fulfilled.

Angela Walsh, chief executive, FROSCH CTM, said, “We are extremely enthusiastic about this exciting development in our business. At CTM we have always taken great pride in the level of personal service we have delivered to our clients and in our company ethos, culture and values. In FROSCH we believe we have found a partner that shares these same key core beliefs.”

She continued, “This partnership now gives FROSCH CTM the opportunity to present our clients with a business technology offering that is far superior to what we previously had. Business travellers can now avail of a total suite of travel management solutions focusing on a holistic approach to their travel needs through our joint client service ethos and an innovative online technology base. Travel spend can also be effectively managed with FROSCH CTM’s improved complete global reporting solution.”

Bryan Leibman, President & CEO of FROSCH, remarked: “We share the same approach to the business and our people share the same desires and core values. We believe in and follow an individual, personalised approach, and our dedication to supporting industry technology and a white glove VIP service level to the individual traveller is what makes us so compatible. I am confident that together, FROSCH and CTM will deliver greater benefits and services to clients worldwide.”