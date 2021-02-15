Cork Greenway Could Lure 250,000 Visitors a Year

The Midleton to Youghal greenway could attract upwards of 250,000 visitors to Cork, according to Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey.
The 22km-long greenway is scheduled to open in 2023 at a cost of €15m. Read the story here.
The Midleton to Youghal greenway could attract upwards of 250,000 visitors to Cork, according to Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey.
The 22km-long greenway is scheduled to open in 2023 at a cost of €15m. Read the story here.
Do clients feel that Cruises are safe?
Total Votes: 0
YouTube
RSS