Cork Greenway Could Lure 250,000 Visitors a Year

The Midleton to Youghal greenway could attract upwards of 250,000 visitors to Cork, according to Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey.

The 22km-long greenway is scheduled to open in 2023 at a cost of €15m. Read the story here.

