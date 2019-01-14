Cork International Travel Fair on First Weekend of February

The Cork International Travel Fair, in association with Cork Airport, will take place at the Cork International Hotel on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd February 2019 from 11.00am – 5.30pm each day.

The travel fair, which is in its third year, has something for everyone, from family-orientated to action holidays, honeymoons and luxury holidays, in addition to information on the newest routes operating from Cork Airport.

There are some great prizes to be won over the weekend, including a trip for two to Lisbon, a trip for two to Cornwall, a trip for two to Dubrovnik, a two-night stay in the Dingle Skelligs Hotel, and a two-night stay in the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick.

Entry to the event is free and there is free parking at the Cork International Hotel. Visit www.corkinternationaltravelfair.ie for further information.