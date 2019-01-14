News

Cork International Travel Fair on First Weekend of February

Cork International Travel Fair on First Weekend of February

The Cork International Travel Fair, in association with Cork Airport, will take place at the Cork International Hotel on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd February 2019 from 11.00am – 5.30pm each day.

The travel fair, which is in its third year, has something for everyone, from family-orientated to action holidays, honeymoons and luxury holidays, in addition to information on the newest routes operating from Cork Airport.

There are some great prizes to be won over the weekend, including a trip for two to Lisbon, a trip for two to Cornwall, a trip for two to Dubrovnik, a two-night stay in the Dingle Skelligs Hotel, and a two-night stay in the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick.

Entry to the event is free and there is free parking at the Cork International Hotel. Visit www.corkinternationaltravelfair.ie for further information.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament Excitement Has Begun

Michael FloodJanuary 11, 2019
Read More

Keith Prowse Appointed Official Irish Reseller for Wimbledon Hospitality Packages

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2019
Read More

New Healthy and À la Carte Menus Onboard Air France Flights

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2019
Read More

Hastings Hotels Appoints New Luxury Leisure Sales Manager

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Launches €1,000 Shopping Spree Agent Incentive

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 8th January 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

TUI Offers €300 Per Couple Off Some Winter and Summer Packages

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Haven Holidays Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Bedsonline Offers Extra 3% Commission Up to 17th January

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland