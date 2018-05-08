News

Cork: Ireland’s Newest Transatlantic Airport

Fly non-stop from Cork Airport to Boston Providence from €129 one-way with Norwegian Air on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Cork’s first direct transatlantic service will take you into the heart of Rhode Island, the US State famous for its sandy beaches and seaside colonial towns. Norwegian Air operates a service into TF Green Airport in Providence, the capital of Rhode Island.

Providence is a city famed for its rich history, culture and cuisines and was named America’s favourite city by Travel + Leisure in 2017 and the ‘Coolest city in the country’ by GQ in 2005. It is home to the renowned Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design.

Providence offers endless creativity and endless opportunities to experience some of the best that the USA has to offer.

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie

