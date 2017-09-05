Cork Airport Passenger Numbers Up 7.2% in August

Cork Airport has welcomed a 7.2% increase in passenger numbers in August, through Ireland’s newest transatlantic airport, compared to the same month last year.

Further growth in August reflects a successful and historic summer season for Cork Airport. The advent of year-round transatlantic flights with Norwegian to Boston Providence coupled with four other new UK and European routes have contributed to the strong growth.

Additional capacity and frequency of services on existing routes, allied to a lengthier summer schedule to popular UK and continental European destinations has fuelled buoyant passenger demand. In addition, Cork Airport’s ease of access and award-winning customer service are being cited as key factors contributing to drawing increased inbound and outbound passengers.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be the Republic of Ireland’s fastest growing State airport in passenger number terms in the key summer month of August. We are hearing from our partners in tourism that our new routes are delivering lots of new high-spending visitors, not just to Cork but throughout the region.

“Passengers in Munster are finding that using Cork Airport for outbound trips is just more convenient than our capital city airport up the road. With cheaper parking, shorter walking distances, less road traffic and our renowned friendly service, more and more Munster and South Leinster people are using Cork Airport.”

Cork Airport’s summer season has been particularly strong since new routes commenced last May and will continue through to the end of October when the winter schedule starts.

Year-to-date passenger numbers have grown by 47,500 to 1.6 million compared to the same period last year and will result in further growth of 4% this year, building on the 8% achieved in 2016.