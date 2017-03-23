Cormac Meehan Re-Elected as ITAA President

Cormac Meehan of Meehan Travel, Bundoran,Co.Donegal was re-elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association at the Association’s AGM, which took place as part of the Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, in Dublin.

Des Abbott, of Des Abbott Travel, Dublin 7, was also re-elected as Treasurer.

Other appointments to the board were;

Paul Hackett, of ClickandGo.com

Des Manning of Manning Travel, Kilkenny

Pearse Keller, Keller Travel, Ballinasloe, Galway

Ben Greene of Arrow Tours, Drogheda, Louth

Clare Dunne, The Travel Broker, Clontarf, Dublin

Valerie Metcalfe of FCM, Dublin

Angela Walsh of Corporate Travel Management, Cork

Joe Tully of Tullys Travel, Carlow

Martin Skelly of Navan Travel, Meath

Speaking at the AGM, Cormac Meehan, said “It is an honour to be returned for a second term as President of the ITAA. In 2016 we faced many challenges including the collapse of a major bed bank company, uncertainty in the implementation and direction of the EU Package Travel Directive (EPTD) and results of the Brexit Referendum. However, In the midst of all these challenges the travel sector has become more robust. Our volume and value of market share has increased and our range of product offering has become more diverse to cater for the evolving needs and tastes of our customers.”

He continued, “In my second term as President, I aim to build upon progress made in recent years and grow ITAA membership. It is also important that the ITAA continues to engage with regulators, government departments and the relevant cabinet members to overcome the future challenges faced by the travel industry.”