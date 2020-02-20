Coronavirus Update: Passengers Leave the Diamond Princess, ITB China Cancelled

As passengers continue to disembark from the Diamond Princess, the organisers of ITB China, scheduled to be held on 13-15 May at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre, have postponed the event, with new dates expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Reed Travel Exhibitions has postponed the inaugural edition of IBTM Asia Pacific in Singapore to 13-14 April 2021.

The death toll from the coronavirus has now risen to 2,119 in China, two in Hong Kong, in Iran and on the Diamond Princess, and one each in Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France. Reported cases have reached 74,578 in mainland China and 1,174 in 29 other countries, plus the Diamond Princess. A total of 16,557 people have now recovered from the virus. There are 46 severe cases outside mainland China – 26 on the Diamond Princess, six in Hong Kong, four each in Japan and Singapore, two in Thailand and Italy, and one each in Taiwan and the UAE.

Two passengers who were onboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The victims were an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both of whom had pre-existing medical conditions. Hundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday after the end of a much-criticised, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus among passengers and crew.