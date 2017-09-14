Corrib Travel to Hold Holiday & Honeymoon Expo

On Sunday 24th September 2017 Galway will have its first Holiday & Honeymoon Expo. Organised by Corrib Travel, the new travel show at the Salthill Hotel Galway will have 30 exhibitors from airlines, tour operators and cruise lines, including Emirates, Camphotel, Classic Resorts, Sunway, Topflight, and Royal Caribbean International.

Travel clinics will run throughout the day from 12 noon to 5.00pm and there will be children’s entertainment from 12 noon – 2.00pm.

Attendees will have a chance to win a holiday to Dubai for two with Emirates Airlines plus spot prizes including flight travel vouchers and lots more.