Costa Cruises Names New President & CCO

Costa Cruises has announced that Mario Zanetti has been appointed president of the company. He was previously chief commercial officer, and that role will now be filled by Roberto Alberti.

Zanetti has been with Costa since 1999; he was appointed CCO of Costa Cruises Europe in July 2020.

Both Zanetti and Alberti will be based in Costa Cruises headquarters in Genoa.