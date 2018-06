Costa Daurada: Resorts Certified for Family Holidays

With more than 60 beaches of fine golden sand along 81km of coastline, the Costa Daurada is the ideal destination with resorts especially certified for family holidays.

The towns along the coast offer a huge range of water activities, fairs, festivals and many projects specially designed for children’s enjoyment. The natural areas of the Mountains of Prades offer walks in the countryside and tours of charming small villages so that the whole family can enjoy nature to the full.