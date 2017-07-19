Costa Daurada Resorts

The Costa Daurada has a mix of spectacular beaches and breath-taking mountain scenery, which makes this one of the nicest holiday areas in Spain, and, with the charm of Barcelona close and wonderful resorts such as La Pineda, Salou and Cambrils, you will enjoy an unforgettable holiday.

Salou

Salou is a large resort situated between Cambrils and La Pineda and just 90 minutes south of Barcelona. It is the perfect location for a great family holiday with its golden sandy beaches, excellent nightlife, plenty of shops, bars and restaurants – and it is only 20 minutes away from the biggest theme park in Europe, PortAventura, which gives you six ‘worlds’ to explore as well as legendary rides such as the Dragon Khan rollercoaster and the fearsome Hurakan Condor giant drop. Once you have enjoyed the adrenaline rush, you can cool off in the waterpark.

For the more traditionalists, the beautiful area known as Cap Salou with its pine topped coves is only 5-10 minutes’ drive away from the hustle and bustle of the centre of Salou. With Salou offering a vast amount of things to see and do, it is the ideal place for a fun family holiday or for a group of friends.

La Pineda

La Pineda is just north of Salou and offers plenty of entertainment and leisure activities. La Pineda is smaller and quieter than Salou and is perfect for families with young children as its offers good safe sandy beaches. In total about 3km of beach accompany the seafront promenade of this coastal town. During the peak season holidaymakers can enjoy a range of festivals along the promenade.

While La Pineda may not be ‘buzzing’ like Salou, the town offers plenty of entertainment and an array of bars, restaurants and shops. Five minutes from La Pineda is Tarragona, which was the capital of Roman Spain and retains numerous reminders of days gone by. The site is dominated by a huge seafront amphitheatre, where gladiators fought, while other highlights include the forum and the old chariot-racing circuit, where you can still see grooves made by chariot wheels.

Cambrils

Originally a fishing town, Cambrils is a pretty resort close to Salou. It is one of the most popular seaside resorts on the Costa Daurada and acts as a smaller, quieter and grown-up alternative to Salou while still in close proximity to PortAventura theme park.

Perfect for classic beach holidays, Cambrils’ 9km of Blue Flag sandy shores is a huge attraction, transforming into gigantic playgrounds for children and adults alike and teaming with beach games, water sports and evening entertainment for all.

The two main areas are the port area and the old town. Here you will find shops, bars and traditional seafood restaurants alongside some of the most acclaimed eateries in Catalonia, including the Michelin-starred establishments of Can Bosch and Rincón de Diego.

La Siesta Salou Resort & Camping

La Siesta Salou Resort & Camping offers a superb destination for an excellent family holiday and has an enviable location close to the heart of Salou and less than 500 metres to the beach and promenade.

The campsite itself has enough on-site facilities to keep you going from dawn to dusk, but for those looking to get out and about the centre of Salou is literally on your doorstep. You will find an abundance of shops, bars, and restaurants within 500 metres. Accommodation consists of bungalows, mobile homes and pitches surrounded by lush green trees and well-maintained gardens.

The campsite has three large pools, one relaxing area with a hot tub and jets, and another with slides and a sun terrace. There is also a mini-club for children with games, sports, and a mini-disco. La Siesta Salou Resort & Camping also offers a daily entertainment programme for all the family to enjoy.

