Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, is eastern Canada’s most populated hub. Sitting at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, this dynamic and charming maritime city has the second largest harbour in the world. Chances are you will hear the fiddle being played along the extensive waterfront boardwalk that winds its way towards the Seaport Market, the oldest in North America. The smell of the salty air and fresh seafood from the local vendors is sure to tempt your palette.

Meander Halifax’s historic city streets like Argyle, with its array of pubs and bustling live music scene. Don’t miss Citadel Hill, an iconic image within Halifax. This commanding walled fortress is surrounded by grassy fields and offers stunning views of the city and harbour.

Halifax played a pivotal role in the Titanic’s tragic demise, and you can learn all about it when you visit the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. Halifax is a small city with a big heart that will keep you wanting to return again and again.

When you have finished discovering the joys of Halifax why not discover some of the other amazing places in Nova Scotia. The province of Nova Scotia is almost completely surrounded by ocean – an amazing place where your clients can experience an exciting array of activities.

They can sample the perfect road trip and drive the uncrowded Cabot Trail, the most scenic road trip in the world, or bike, hike, sail and paddle. Raft the highest tides in the world for that adrenalin rush while tidal bore rafting. Go whale watching or play golf on any one of the 33 magnificent golf courses.

The list goes on…

This is truly a new destination with something to offer everyone.

