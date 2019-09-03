News

Turkish Airlines-Sponsored Cricket Ireland Gets Group Stage Draw

Turkish Airlines-Sponsored Cricket Ireland Gets Group Stage Draw

The Ireland Men’s cricket team learned of its Group Stage opponents when the draw was revealed for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to be staged in the United Arab Emirates. The team is sponsored by Turkish Airlines.

 The tournament, which will be played between 18 October and 2 November, will see six of 14 teams progress to the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Two groups of seven teams will compete in a round robin, with the top team in each group automatically qualifying for the World Cup. Teams 2-4 in each group will enter a play-off series to determine the final four qualifying teams.

The groups are:

  • Group A: Scotland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Singapore, Kenya, Bermuda.
  • Group B: UAE, Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey, Nigeria

Ireland’s fixture schedule (all start times quoted are in local UAE time):

  • 18 October: Ireland v Hong Kong (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 2.10pm)
  • 19 October: Ireland v UAE (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm)
  • 21 October: Ireland v Oman (ADC 1, Abu Dhabi, 2.10pm)
  • 23 October: Ireland v Canada (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 2.10pm)
  • 25 October: Ireland v Jersey (ADC 1, Abu Dhabi, 10am)
  • 26 October: Ireland v Nigeria (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10am

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director, Cricket Ireland, said: “While it’s a competitive draw, our squad will back itself to progress out of the Group Stage. With so many nations focusing nearly exclusively on T20 cricket, and with the current rankings tightly bunched, it will be a challenging tournament no matter who we come up against, so we will do our utmost to benefit from the upcoming tri-nations competition and give ourselves the best opportunity to qualify for that all-important T20 World Cup spot in Australia next year.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Met Office Forecasts Heavy Lobbying Countrywide

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Worldchoice Fam Trip to Zagreb with Croatia Airlines and Zagreb Tourist Board

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Malta Joins Headline Sponsors for Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Visit Your Dream Destination with ITTN and Emirates!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Two Opportunities to Win Two Tickets with Air France-KLM

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Roadshow Hits the Road

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Introduces Two-Tier Reward System

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Ultra-Luxury Silver Moon

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Three New River Cruises for 2020 by U River Cruises

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland