Croatia Airlines Issues Goodwill Policy for Disruptions Due to Covid-19

Croatia Airlines has issued advice to travel agents concerning passengers holding OU/831 tickets whose reservations have been affected by the Covid-19 situation for tickets issued on/before 31 March 2020.
Rebooking:
- Refers to OU international flights for travel on/before 31 May 2020
- One rebooking is permitted free of charge
- New travel dates must be realised by 31 December 2020
- Change of booking only within the same compartment, subject to availability
- If the same class is not available, the difference for the upgrade should be collected
- A note should be inserted in the PNR as follows: “INVL RBG DUE CORONA VIRUS (INSERT DATE)”
- Rerouting is not permitted
Passengers holding other carriers’ ticket document must contact the ticket issuing carrier for refund policy information.
