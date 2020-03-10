Croatia Airlines Issues Goodwill Policy for Disruptions Due to Covid-19

Croatia Airlines has issued advice to travel agents concerning passengers holding OU/831 tickets whose reservations have been affected by the Covid-19 situation for tickets issued on/before 31 March 2020.

Rebooking:

Refers to OU international flights for travel on/before 31 May 2020

One rebooking is permitted free of charge

New travel dates must be realised by 31 December 2020

Change of booking only within the same compartment, subject to availability

If the same class is not available, the difference for the upgrade should be collected

A note should be inserted in the PNR as follows: “INVL RBG DUE CORONA VIRUS (INSERT DATE)”

Rerouting is not permitted

Passengers holding other carriers’ ticket document must contact the ticket issuing carrier for refund policy information.