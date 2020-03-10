News

Croatia Airlines Issues Goodwill Policy for Disruptions Due to Covid-19

Croatia Airlines has issued advice to travel agents concerning passengers holding OU/831 tickets whose reservations have been affected by the Covid-19 situation for tickets issued on/before 31 March 2020.

Rebooking:

  • Refers to OU international flights for travel on/before 31 May 2020
  • One rebooking is permitted free of charge
  • New travel dates must be realised by 31 December 2020
  • Change of booking only within the same compartment, subject to availability
  • If the same class is not available, the difference for the upgrade should be collected
  • A note should be inserted in the PNR as follows: “INVL RBG DUE CORONA VIRUS (INSERT DATE)”
  • Rerouting is not permitted

Passengers holding other carriers’ ticket document must contact the ticket issuing carrier for refund policy information.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

