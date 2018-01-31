News

Croatia Airlines to Launch New Dublin-Zagreb Service

Croatia Airlines to Launch New Dublin-Zagreb Service

Croatia Airlines is to operate a new twice-weekly schedule from Dublin to the capital of Croatia, Zagreb, this summer. The airline, a Star Alliance member, will operate the service on Thursdays and Sundays between May and October.

Return tickets for flights Dublin-Zagreb start from €189. The promotional deal on return tickets is also available for flights from Dublin (via Zagreb) to other Croatian destinations, in which Croatia Airlines flies – Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar and Pula, from €219 on www.croatiaairlines.com

Jasmin Bajić, President and Chief Executive, Croatia Airlines, said: “We are excited that for the first time in Croatia Airlines’ history we will have a Dublin-Zagreb route. We see the introduction of this flight as a contribution to the development of tourism in both countries and we are looking forward to seeing many Irish citizens in the Croatian capital, as well as in other parts of Croatia.”

“We are delighted to welcome Croatia Airlines to Dublin Airport and to Ireland,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “Zagreb is vibrant city filled with culture and history and I have no doubt it will be a popular destination. We will work closely with Croatia Airlines to help promote the new route.”

The capital of Zagreb is an exciting city with a lot to offer its visitors – good shopping, cafes, culture and arts, music, architecture, gastronomy and a great city to explore. As Croatian Airlines’ hub, Zagreb also offers great connectivity to the popular summer destinations of Split, Dubrovnik, Pula and Zadar.

The Croatian national carrier’s fleet consists of 12 aircraft: six Airbus jet aircraft – four A319s and two A320s, and six Dash 8-Q400 turboprop aircraft.

 

Croatia Airlines is one of three new airlines launching services at Dublin Airport this year, as Iceland Air will fly six times per week to Reykjavik from May and Cathay Pacific will start a four times weekly service direct to Hong Kong from June.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

