Croatia Airlines Links Dublin with Zagreb

Zagreb, capital city of Croatia, will be served by Croatia Airlines from 3rd May to 25th October 2018 by a twice-weekly non-stop service from Dublin on Thursdays and Sundays, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Irma McHardy, Croatia Airlines, with Brian Gallagher, Dublin Airport

The launch of the new service was celebrated at 25 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin, with the Croatian Ambassador H.E. Ivan Mashino and Croatia Deputy Prime Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric (top photo) in attendance, along with Boris Kolka, Director of Sales and Marketing, Croatia Airlines.

Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker, is delighted with her prize

A prize draw took place for two tickets to Zagreb on Croatia Airlines, three nights in 4-star city centre accommodation, a sightseeing tour of the city, and Zagreb City Cards. Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker, was the excited lucky winner.

Jasenka Mandzuka, Zagreb Tourist Office, makes her presentation

Presentations by Jasenka Mandzuka, Zagreb Tourist Board, and Irma McHardy, Croatia Airlines, were interesting and informative for the attending travel trade and media.

Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com; Ben Greene, Arrow Tours; Carol Anne O’Neill, Worldchoice Ireland; and Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel

Clem Walshe and Siobhain Mulholland, Localmarketing.ie, are looking after Croatia Airlines for the Irish market.

Sharon Harney, Cassidy Travel; Alan Lynch, Travel Escapes; Irma McHardy, Croatia Airlines; and Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays

