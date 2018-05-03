Croatia Airlines New Flight from Dublin to Zagreb

The Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Ireland and Ireland’s Ambassador to Republic of Croatia were on hand to welcome the first flight by Croatia Airlines from Zagreb to Dublin. H.E. Ivan Masina, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Ireland, said that the new route will help to increase the 80,000 Irish visitors to Croatia in 2017 and also help develop economic co-operation between the two countries. Croatia will become President of the EU in 2020 and this will further enhance the product.

H.E. Olive Hempenstall, Irish Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia, emphasised the great empathy between the two countries and congratulated the Dublin Airport team for bringing the new route between Dublin and Zagreb, making it easier for the 17,000 from Croatia living in Ireland to visit their homeland.

The airline, which is part of the Star Alliance, will operate the new service on Thursdays and Sundays between May and October.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said he was delighted to welcome Croatia Airlines to Dublin Airport and to Ireland. “Zagreb is a city filled with history and culture and we are delighted to add it to our growing list of direct destinations from Dublin Airport. I have no doubt the route will be popular with both Irish residents visiting the Croatian capital and Croatian residents coming to Ireland for a holiday. We will continue to work closely with Croatia Airlines to promote its new route.”

Boris Kolka, Sales and Marketing Director, Croatia Airlines, said that the airline was delighted that Dublin is now part of its route network, which comprises 40 destinations this “The new route offers Irish people an opportunity to experience both the continental and Mediterranean part of Croatia and we are looking forward to welcoming many Irish citizens in our aircraft over the coming months. We have worked closely with Dublin Airport to launch this new route between the two capital cities.”

Zagreb is an exciting city with a lot to offer visitors, including good shopping, music, architecture and food. As the hub of Croatian Airlines, Zagreb also offers onward connectivity to the popular summer destinations of Split, Dubrovnik, Pula and Zadar.

Croatia Airlines will operate the new service with an Airbus A319 aircraft, which has a capacity of 144 seats. It will have a two-class configuration with Economy Class and Business Class. The Croatian national carrier’s fleet consists of 12 aircraft: six Airbus aircraft, four A319s and two A320s, and six Dash 8-Q400 turboprop aircraft.