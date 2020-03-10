Croatia Airlines to Fly Dublin-Zagreb Three Times Weekly

During this summer season, Croatia Airlines will operate a fleet of 15 aircraft, with the timetable including the Dublin – Zagreb route three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 9 April to 25 October, and with excellent onward connections to Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Pula and Sarajevo. During the winter timetable, Croatia Airlines will operate flights from Dublin to Zagreb twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, until 31 January 2021.

Croatia Airlines is a full-service carrier member of Star Alliance and proudly connects Croatia and its cities with over 40 destinations across 26 countries in Europe. In addition to domestic and international air passenger and cargo transport services, the airline also provides aircraft maintenance and professional training of aviation personnel.

In 2019 the aircraft livery was visually revamped as part of the regular technical maintenance programme, with the CROATIA logo enlarged and now more visible. There are also visual modifications on the lower part of the aircraft, which are now white in colour, resulting in the aircraft being visually larger and more elegant. As a result, Croatia Airlines’ aircraft – which for many passengers are their very first encounter with Croatia – have become an even more recognisable promoter of the country.

To date, Croatia Airlines has operated some 614,000 flights and has flown over 40.2 million passengers. The utmost attention is paid to ensuring passenger satisfaction and confidence, which is why the company has been continuously working on improving and developing the quality of its service – in the air and on land.

Croatia Airlines features a mobile application that can be downloaded on mobile devices and allows users to purchase airline tickets, check in and receive boarding passes in the form of a bar code. This application is available at the company’s mobile website, m.croatiaairlines.com. The web check-in service via the company’s website has also been improved.

For more information, please visit: www.croatiaairlines.com .