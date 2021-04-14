CroisiEurope launches 2022 Programme with 180 Itineraries

Europe’s largest river cruise operator, CroisiEurope, has launched its brand new 2022 programme featuring over 180 itineraries on some of the world’s finest rivers, canals and oceans.

The 2022 programme is the company’s most expansive ever featuring 55 ships on 16 major rivers plus multiple tributaries, six French canals, two coastal routes plus repositionals, two ocean itineraries plus repositionals and Lake Kariba in Africa. CroisiEurope – which this year celebrates 45 years of successful operation – has also announced details of an early booking offer of 15% off all 2022 itineraries made by 30th June 2021, as well as a number of 45th anniversary offers.

A brand new four-night Romantic German Sites & The Charming Neckar Valley cruise from Strasbourg to Stuttgart calling in Heidelberg, Eberbach, Heilbronn and Ludwigsburg. There are four departures on the MS Mona Lisa on 22nd September and 4th, 21st and 25th October with cruise prices from €805 per person.

An exclusive seven-night Prague, Dresden & The Castles of Bohemia cruise on the Elbe and Vltava rivers. The cruise is round trip from Prague and visits Stechovice, Slapy and Melnik. There are 12 departures between 14th June and 30th August on the MS Elbe Princesse II with cruise prices from €3,095 per person.

A new five-night cruise round trip from Amsterdam to coincide with the Floriade Expo 2022. Taking place every ten years, this incredible horticultural event offers 40 inspiring country presentations, a spectacular greenhouse complex, a cable car over the Floriade park, pavilions with sustainable innovations and a vibrant arts and culture programme. There are a number of departures between April and September with cruise prices from €1,529 per person.

A new and exclusive six-night cruise between Mantua and Venice, along the Canal Bianco through the heart of three iconic Italian regions – Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. The cruise calls at Valdaro, Torretta, Rovigo, Porto Viro, Porto Levante and Chioggia and includes optional excursions to Cremona, Parma, Verona and Vicenza. Highlights include Lombardy with its breath-taking and varied panoramas, romantic Mantua, Cremona which is the birthplace of Claudio Monteverdi and Stradivarius, the traditional cuisine of Emilia Romagna and authentic cheese and ham tastings in Parma and Cremona. Departures between April and October with cruise prices from Cruise only prices from €1,369 per person.

Increased capacity on its French hotel barge itineraries which are proving increasingly popular with the UK market.

There are six itineraries through Alsace, Burgundy, Provence, Ile de France and Champagne as well as on the Upper Loire. These cruises take place on CroisiEurope’s fleet of five charming hotel barges which, with just 11 en-suite cabins, are perfect for families or groups of friends wanting to enjoy an exclusive getaway. Cruise prices from €1,849 per person for a seven-night Burgundy or Alsace cruise

The return of the rescheduled Oberammergau cruise between Budapest and Munich combining a five-night Danube cruise with two nights in Oberammergau and tickets for the world-famous 2020 Passion Play. Departure on 5th June onboard MS Douce France with cruise only prices from €2,559 per person.

