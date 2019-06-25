Crown Princess Sails into Dublin Port

The Crown Princess sailed into Dublin Port where the travel trade were welcomed onboard by Rachel Vane and David Sanders of Princess Cruises. Rebecca Kelly, the newly appointed Senior Sales Manager for Ireland, was also onboard giving agents from Cassidy Travel a tour of the ship, reports Hilary Drumm.

The Crown Princess offers dining delights to suit everyone’s palate and these can be enjoyed in the Da Vinci Dining Room, Michelangelo Dining Room, Botticelli Dining Room, the Crown Grill, or the Salty Dog Grill, to name but a few. There are also bars around two of the four swimming pools onboard.

The ship has many amenities to suit all ages. If you want to get away from it all you can relax in The Sanctuary, which is adults only, while your children avail of the children’s clubs, which range from three years to 18 years. There are special youth and club centres and sports courts to keep your children entertained. The something for everyone includes a library, casino (with indoor cigar lounge), movies, spa, conference centre, and even a wedding chapel.

The Ocean Medallion will be introduced to the Crown Princess on 24 July. The new device is the same size as a €2 coin and replaces cruise cards. This technology opens guests’ doors while they approach; you can also find your friends or children onboard, as well as navigate your way around the ship, order drinks and snacks, and see times of activities and where they take place onboard.

The ship has a 3,100-guest capacity with a staff of 1,100. The trade were treated to lunch onboard and had the privilege of meeting ‘Sean’, the Food and Beverages Director. Sean has been working with Princess Cruises for 29 years and is responsible for ensuring that all guests and staff are catered for. A difficult job ensuring that the food is fresh and catering for over 4,000 dietary needs!

Crown Princess was on a British Isles cruise visiting Dublin, Glasgow, Belfast, Invergordon, Edinburgh, Paris/Normandy, London, Guernsey, and Cork.