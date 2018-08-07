Cruise Onboard Oceania Marina for Fine Dining

This year Oceania Cruises is celebrating 15 years of sailing around the world on its intimate and luxurious ships. So when Oceania Marina cruised into Dublin Port, the team of Alex Farquharson and Jacqueline Van de Stadt were onboard to host travel agents to a sumptuous gourmet lunch.

With starters of Maine Lobster and Daikon with Caviar, followed by Fagottuni Al Formaggio with a choice of main course between Filet De Bouef Perigourdine or Den Miso Glazed Sea Bass, the meaning of spoilt for choice became a reality.

Gourmet by description, taste and presentation, the cruise line lived up to its reputation of serving the finest cuisine at sea. Indeed, of the 800 crew onboard more than 200 are engaged in the food and beverage area for the 1,200 guests on the Oceania Marina.

There is also a variety of distinctive restaurants, all at no extra charge to the guest. It is interesting to note that Oceania spends more the culinary experience than any other cruise line.

Oceania Cruises now has six luxury ships, having begun with just one ship 15 years ago. The Chief Executive is Frank del Rio, who is now living proof of the American dream.

Speaking to Irish Travel Trade News, Andy Farquharson, Sales Manager North, Scotland & Ireland, said: “Because we are a premium product it is easier for us to exceed the guests’ expectations.” The line operates intimate luxurious ships catering to just 684 or 1,250 guests. It has also just introduced a Tropics and Exotics collection for 2019 and 2020.

Recently the company launched a Marketing Portal that agents can use to enhance their knowledge and inspire their clients, download images, create easy-to-use digital and print material with designs to customise with brand style, and a call to action, plus much more!