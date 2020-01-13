Crystal Cruises Incentive for Travel Advisors with 30 Cruise Giveaways

Crystal has announced a Travel Advisor Appreciation incentive to thank them for their years of support, and to kick off its 30th Anniversary and a new decade filled with prosperous opportunities for Crystal and its travel partners. For each new booking made on 13 selected voyages across Crystal Cruises’ Ocean fleet in 2020, travel advisors will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of 30 complimentary cruises for two.

“We are celebrating 30 years as the leading choice for luxury travellers around the world in large part because of the loyal partnership and support of the travel advisor community,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Since the very beginning, they have been our greatest ambassadors and continue to be trusted experts for our guests.

“As we look forward to celebrating our 30th Anniversary in 2020 and the beginning of this new decade, which we are coining The Crystal Decade, we are delighted to recognise the special relationship we have with these great partners and look forward to many more decades of success and growth of our respective businesses,” she added.

The Travel Advisor Appreciation incentive spans the duration of the current Book Now Savings booking window, from 9th January to 4th March 2020, which offers guests thousands in cruise fare savings when they book early.

Applicable voyages for the promotion range from seven to 13 nights from April through August 2020 exploring some of the most coveted destinations along the French and Italian Riviera’s, Dalmatian Coast, Spanish Coast, Greek Isles and Western Europe. Voyages include:

Crystal Serenity

21 st April (12 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo

April (12 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo 3 rd May (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice

May (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice 10 th May (12 nights), Venice to Barcelona

May (12 nights), Venice to Barcelona 31 st May (7 nights), Rome to Venice

May (7 nights), Rome to Venice 14 th June (12 nights), Athens to Barcelona

June (12 nights), Athens to Barcelona 3 rd July (7 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo

July (7 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo 10 th July (9 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice

July (9 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice 31 st July (9 nights), Rome to Barcelona

July (9 nights), Rome to Barcelona 9 th August (7 nights), Barcelona to Monte Carlo

August (7 nights), Barcelona to Monte Carlo 16 th August (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Rome

August (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Rome 23 rd August (7 nights), Rome to Barcelona

August (7 nights), Rome to Barcelona 30th August (13 nights), Barcelona to Québec City

Crystal Symphony

19th August (13 nights), Amsterdam to Barcelona

Travel advisors receive one entry per booking for the cruise giveaway and are automatically entered. Drawings for the 30 free cruises will be held in early May with prize cruises sailing in June, July and August. Winning travel advisors and their guests will be confirmed for their voyage (up to a Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda) on Crystal Symphony or Crystal Serenity. The Travel Advisor Appreciation giveaway incentive is not applicable in select countries.