Crystal Cruises Incentive for Travel Advisors with 30 Cruise Giveaways

Crystal has announced a Travel Advisor Appreciation incentive to thank them for their years of support, and to kick off its 30th Anniversary and a new decade filled with prosperous opportunities for Crystal and its travel partners. For each new booking made on 13 selected voyages across Crystal Cruises’ Ocean fleet in 2020, travel advisors will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of 30 complimentary cruises for two.
“We are celebrating 30 years as the leading choice for luxury travellers around the world in large part because of the loyal partnership and support of the travel advisor community,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Since the very beginning, they have been our greatest ambassadors and continue to be trusted experts for our guests.
“As we look forward to celebrating our 30th Anniversary in 2020 and the beginning of this new decade, which we are coining The Crystal Decade, we are delighted to recognise the special relationship we have with these great partners and look forward to many more decades of success and growth of our respective businesses,” she added.
The Travel Advisor Appreciation incentive spans the duration of the current Book Now Savings booking window, from 9th January to 4th March 2020, which offers guests thousands in cruise fare savings when they book early.
Applicable voyages for the promotion range from seven to 13 nights from April through August 2020 exploring some of the most coveted destinations along the French and Italian Riviera’s, Dalmatian Coast, Spanish Coast, Greek Isles and Western Europe. Voyages include:
Crystal Serenity
- 21st April (12 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo
- 3rd May (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice
- 10th May (12 nights), Venice to Barcelona
- 31st May (7 nights), Rome to Venice
- 14th June (12 nights), Athens to Barcelona
- 3rd July (7 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo
- 10th July (9 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice
- 31st July (9 nights), Rome to Barcelona
- 9th August (7 nights), Barcelona to Monte Carlo
- 16th August (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Rome
- 23rd August (7 nights), Rome to Barcelona
- 30th August (13 nights), Barcelona to Québec City
Crystal Symphony
- 19th August (13 nights), Amsterdam to Barcelona
Travel advisors receive one entry per booking for the cruise giveaway and are automatically entered. Drawings for the 30 free cruises will be held in early May with prize cruises sailing in June, July and August. Winning travel advisors and their guests will be confirmed for their voyage (up to a Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda) on Crystal Symphony or Crystal Serenity. The Travel Advisor Appreciation giveaway incentive is not applicable in select countries.
YouTube
RSS