Crystal Cruises: No Vaccine, No Cruise

Crystal Cruises has announced that only passengers who’ve been vaccinated at least 14 days before departure will be allowed onto one of their ocean or river ships. Guests will need to provide proof of vaccination before embarkation and must have received both doses of the vaccine if recommended by the manufacturer by that timeline.

The vaccine requirement is part of the company’s Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures which also include negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, temperature checks at the terminal prior to boarding, a nimble mask policy, social distancing guidelines, reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made with the COVID-19 vaccines and what this means for our Crystal Family and the travel industry as a whole as we eagerly look forward to exploring the world again,” said Crystal’s interim president and CEO, Jack Anderson. “We know that peace of mind is the greatest luxury; and the vaccine requirement is simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal Experience for all on board.” He also added that a recent Cruise Critic survey found that over 80 per cent of respondents would cruise if a vaccine were required.

Crystal joins Saga cruises in insisting on vaccines as a prerequisite to sailing; in the US, American Queen Steamboat Co. and Victory Cruise Lines also introduced a vaccine requirement. Of the larger cruise companies, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have said they would require all crew to be vaccinated; Carnival said last week that it was too soon to decide.