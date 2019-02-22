News

Crystal River Cruises Announces New Spring 2019 Getaways

Crystal River Cruises has unveiled four ‘Crystal River Getaways’ along the Danube River departing in March and April. The four- and six-day voyages are shortened segments of existing 10-day itineraries, suiting guests with busy schedules.

“The Crystal River Getaways are packed with as much luxury, world-class cuisine, personalised service and cultural discovery as any Crystal voyage, but within a conveniently shortened itinerary that also offers great savings,” said Walter Littlejohn, Vice President and Managing Director, Crystal River Cruises. “These sailings are wonderful options for busy travellers, as well as those who have not yet sailed with us and want to experience a taste of the celebrated Crystal Experience.”

The new 2019 getaways are offered onboard Crystal Mahler and Crystal Mozart and include:

Wachau Valley Getaway, 29 March and 30 April (four nights): Sailing from Vienna (overnight) to Passau visiting Dürnstein, Melk and Linz; offering shoreside explorations of the UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley by bike or helicopter, Vienna’s Imperial Schönbrunn Palace, Dürnstein’s Schloss Gobelsburg Winery, and the pastries and city highlights of Linz.

Danube Getaway, 2 April and 4 May (six nights): Sailing from Passau (overnight) to Vienna (overnight) and visiting Budapest (overnight) and Bratislava; offering an inclusive Signature Event at the Budapest History Museum within Buda Castle and shoreside explorations of the Bavarian forest and countryside, Bratislava’s culinary highlights, Vienna’s Jewish heritage and more.

Crystal Flex Fares start at $1,349 per person when booked by 28th February 2019.

All of Crystal’s river ships feature private butler service in every room category, king-sized beds, ETRO amenities, robes and slippers, and wall-mounted flat-screen HD TVs. Each suite offers Apple iPad devices that serve as Digital Directories for many guests’ onboard needs, from dry cleaning and butler service to room service and dining reservations, as well as concierge and Crystal Collection inquiries. Additional features include farm-to-table cuisine in multiple, open-seating eateries: the Waterside Restaurant, namesake Bistro cafés and the exclusive Vintage Room; and the Palm Court for entertainment, enrichment presentations and sweeping views of the countryside.

NEIL STEEDMAN

