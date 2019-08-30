News

Crystal Ski Adds Hopfgarten in Austria to Winter Programme

Crystal Ski Holidays has added the Austrian resort of Hopfgarten to its programme for winter 2019/20. It will feature two hotels – the Sporthotel Hohe Salve, which focuses on wellbeing, with a large outdoor pool, sun terrace, sauna, spa and gym, and the family-friendly half-board Familotel, where children are upgraded to all-inclusive with all bookings.

The resort has direct links to Soll and the SkiWelt area and also offers horse drawn carriage rides, cross country skiing, snow tubing, torch lit descent, winter walking and tobogganing. It is just over an hour’s transfer from Innsbruck and an hour and a half from Salzburg.

Earlier this year, Crystal also confirmed Drei Zinnen in Italy as a new resort for this winter season.

