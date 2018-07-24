News

Crystal Serenty Hosts Trade to Lunch Onboard

Crystal Serenty sailed into a sunny Dublin Port and onboard were the Crystal team of Natalie Dorrington, Nan Short and Megan Saunders. They welcomed their top agents to the stunning cruise liner and, following a highly informative and educational tour, and  hosted a lunch par excellence in the Waterside Restaurant.

Crystal Cruises team of Natalie Dorrington, Nan Short and Megan Saunders

On board  you’ll find a casino, a spa, a salon, golf workshops and a fitness center along with plenty of engaging activities and  programmes such as  wine tastings, art classes and a range of lectures  from  the most interesting guest speakers.

In happy mood were (standing) Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel; Natalie Dorrington, Crystal Cruises; Maureen Delmar, MD Travel and (seated) Corie Hewson, Abbey Travel; Toni Fennell, Abbey Travel; and Fiona O’Donohue, ’’Donohue Travel.

All Crystal Cruises are all inclusive and this includes on board gratuities, fine wines  premium spirits, and bottled water,juices and soft drinks .

Come sail with us was the message from (standing) Eleanor Rice, Travellers Secrets; Susan Maxwell, Libby Wilson, Thomas Cook; Caroline McDermott, O’Halloran Travel; Shona McGuill, McGuill Travel; and (seated) Nan Short, Crystal Cruises; Debbie Martin, Travellers Secrets; Paula Coughlan, Dawson Travel; and Megan Saunders, Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruises offers luxury cruises in three areas: ocean cruises, river cruises and yacht cruises, and has been voted” World Best ” by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure  magazine more than any other cruise line.

The line claims to offer the best part of small ship cruising ,with the best part of large ship cruising.

It offers cruises to iconic destinations and undiscovered treasures around the World with  119 voyages from 6 to 129 nights.

 

Seahorse pool pods

Dining casual style in the Lido Cafe

Penthouse suite

Silk kitchen and bar

