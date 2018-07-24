Crystal Serenty Hosts Trade to Lunch Onboard

Crystal Serenty sailed into a sunny Dublin Port and onboard were the Crystal team of Natalie Dorrington, Nan Short and Megan Saunders. They welcomed their top agents to the stunning cruise liner and, following a highly informative and educational tour, and hosted a lunch par excellence in the Waterside Restaurant.

On board you’ll find a casino, a spa, a salon, golf workshops and a fitness center along with plenty of engaging activities and programmes such as wine tastings, art classes and a range of lectures from the most interesting guest speakers.

All Crystal Cruises are all inclusive and this includes on board gratuities, fine wines premium spirits, and bottled water,juices and soft drinks .

Crystal Cruises offers luxury cruises in three areas: ocean cruises, river cruises and yacht cruises, and has been voted” World Best ” by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure magazine more than any other cruise line.

The line claims to offer the best part of small ship cruising ,with the best part of large ship cruising.

It offers cruises to iconic destinations and undiscovered treasures around the World with 119 voyages from 6 to 129 nights.