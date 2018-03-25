CTM to Appoint Office Manager for Cork Office

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) is recruiting an Office Manager for its office in Little Island, Cork. The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 30th March 2018.

The Office Manager will work closely with the Director of Operations to manage the day-to-day practices and lead the CTM reservations team. This is a full-time position and a minimum of five years’ experience in the travel industry is required. Corporate travel experience is desirable, but not essential. Salary will be subject to experience.

Full details of this position and application form are available by emailing Maria Murphy, Operations Director, at: maria@ctm.ie