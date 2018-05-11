Cunard Liner Queen Victoria to Dock at Four Irish Ports

Cunard will be offering guests the opportunity to enjoy some of its renowned White Star Service a little closer to home this month, as the 294-metre-long Queen Victoria heads to Ireland. Guests onboard the luxury liner visit some of the most remote and picturesque landscapes around the coast, visiting Cork on Monday 14th May, followed by Dublin on Tuesday 15th May, before making her maiden call on Sunday 20th May at Killybegs, Co Donegal. Queen Victoria will then head to Belfast for Monday 21st May before continuing her voyage.

Angus Struthers, Marketing Vice-President, said: “Cunard is dedicated to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences and this voyage will certainly deliver that. We are delighted that we will be able to offer unprecedented views of some of the most remote and breath-taking locations in and around Ireland, all while our guests enjoy the comfort and luxury of a Cunard Queen. As Queen Victoria prepares to dock in Killybegs for the very first time, guests will be able to enjoy the awe-inspiring Slieve League cliffs of Donegal, a truly unforgettable moment.”

In 2017 Queen Victoria underwent an extensive €39 million refurbishment, which saw the addition of a lido sun deck for sun seekers as well as a Winter Garden, refreshed and enhanced for guests looking to relax while looking out over some of the best views at sea. The distinctive Cunard elegance remained with many of the design cues taken from previous Cunard ships, such as the original Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.