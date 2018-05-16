Current Vacancies at Commission for Aviation Regulation

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is currently recruiting to fill two employment vacancies for an Air Passenger Rights Officer and an Assistant Accountant. The closing date for applications is Friday 25th May 2018.

Job specifications in Irish and English may be found in the links below:

Part-time Air Passenger Rights Officer, 20 hours per week, nine-month contract: IrishEnglish

Fixed-term Assistant Accountant, six-month contract: IrishEnglish

Applications consisting of a CV and a letter of motivation should be submitted no later than 3pm on Friday 25th May 2018 to info@aviationreg.ie or to Third Floor, Alexandra House, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 W773, Ireland.