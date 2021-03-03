Cycle for Sustainability…And A World Record

Cyclists all over the world are being asked to join in an initiative by Algarve-based Domitur that aims to raise awareness of sustainable tourism and find their way into the Guinness Book of World Records. Bike4Tourism is a 24-hour event that will take place wherever you are on 30th May, 2021.

The idea is straightforward: if you’re interested in taking part on the day, all you have to do is take a photo at the beginning of the route and submit it. After you finish your route you enter the platform and upload your route to be counted towards the world record.

The organization will be online for 48 hours to support all participants at the time they decide to start participating. And, to make sure that the event is as global as possible, the first registrant from each country will be appointed the ambassador of that country showing that we can make a difference!

Participating separately across several continents but united at the same time, this global event demonstrates the desire to travel again including raising awareness to sustainable tourism. The aim is to support social causes, reflect on sustainability, encourage and highlight how the bicycle is a viable option for sustainable tourism and at the same time reach as many participants as possible, in every country, riding bicycles and sharing images of amazing locations near their homes.

Anyone can participate in the event and to encourage family bike rides, there will be free tickets for children and young people up to 18 years old. Registration fees start from €18.00 per person and part of money raised from the event will go to support an environmental cause and also help companies in the tourism sector that have suffered drastically during Covid.

For more details in joining the event please visit www.bike4tourism.com