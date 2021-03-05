Cyprus to Welcome Vaccinated Visitors From May 1

Cyprus has announced that it would be welcoming British visitors from May 1 – so long as they have had two doses of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios said: “We have informed the British government that as of May 1st we will facilitate the arrival of British citizens who have been immunised with EMA-licensed vaccines to arrive to Cyprus with no negative Covid-19 test and no quarantine.” However, Cyprus has given no indication of how the vaccine documentation will be verified; the EU is currently working on a digital vaccination pas, with details not available until later this month.
The UK is by far Cyprus’ largest tourist market, with more than one million British visiting the island in 2019. However, May 17 is currently the earliest date international travel will resume from the UK – with the date subject to review by the Global Travel Taskforce on April 12.
Cyprus is also popular with Irish holidaymakers, but so far no date has been set for when international travel can resume from Ireland.
