Czech Republic ‘Goes Green’ in 2021

CzechTourism has announced that a key focus area for 2021 will be the promotion of sustainable and environmentally-friendly tourism. Here are just some of the ways you can enjoy the country and minimise your carbon footprint.

Re-discover Prague, one of the world’s greenest cities

Prague is world-renowned for its vibrant nightlife, stunning architecture and excellent value, however most people are unaware of an alternative, greener side to the capital. Featuring approximately 200 parks and green spaces covering one fifth of its area, Prague is one of the world’s greenest cities. From regal views of Prague Castle inside the secluded palace gardens and springtime strolls through Petřínské sady park to the 100-year old sloped vineyards and gardens of Riegrovy sady park. Prague offers countless escapes from the regular hustle and bustle of city life. www.visitczech…-prague-parks

Immerse yourself in a traditional Czech eco-farm

Helping drive the Czech Republic’s sustainable tourism development are the country’s eco-farms where visitors can learn about life in the country, enjoy delicious home-made products, try their hand at horse riding and relax in comfortable, homely accommodation. One of the highlights isJáňův dvůr farm in the wine-producing village of Nový Přerov near Mikulov. This romantic retreat is an oasis of peace for fatigued city-dwellers and roaming cyclists. There are dozens of other eco-farms to be enjoyed, offering you a sustainable and authentic experience you will never forget. www.januvdvur.cz/

Take the road less travelled and explore the Czech Republic by bike

The Czech Republic is criss-crossed by 37,000km of cycle routes. With constantly improving facilities along the way including restaurants, bike servicing centres, accommodation and information boards, it has never been easier to enjoy the iconic Czech landscape without the need for cars or public transport. Cycle and sip your way through Moravia’s vineyards, chase the mighty River Elbe to its source along 370km of breathtaking trails or take a live history tour on the fascinating Iron Curtain Trail. www.visitczech…g-experiences

Feel good food – sample Prague’s emerging eco-friendly restaurant scene

A country famed for its rich, meat-heavy dishes, many aren’t aware of the emerging, sustainable foodie scene growing in the Czech Republic. In recent years more and more restaurants in Prague are making their menus sustainable, without compromising Czech culinary traditions.Sansho is the city’s first ‘whole animal’ restaurant, offering asian cuisine with 100% traceability of their meat.La Farma is an eco-friendly, Czech ‘farm to table’ restaurant who makes incredible dishes out of local produce. Not into meat? Not a problem. Prague’s vegan offering is also growing in stature. Sample the fusion cuisine of Satsang or get creative in the innovativeVeggie Garden as you immerse yourself in Prague’s delicious foodie scene completely guilt free!

Hike through the fairytale landscape of Bohemian Switzerland

A mystical landscape of pine forests, deep valleys, rock cities and ravines, Bohemian Switzerland National Park offers views that rival anywhere in the world. Crafted by the elements over millions of years, the hiking trails of Bohemian Switzerland take you on a journey through another world. Delve into the mysterious world of Hřensko and its romantic gorges, marvel at the symbolicPravčická brána, Europe’s largest rock arch, or take in spectacular views from atop the various hills. Certified as a European Destination of Excellence and a recipient of the EDEN award, Bohemian Switzerland should be on everybody’s bucket list. www.visitczech…/a-eden-award

Delve deep underground into the largest karst area in Central Europe

The largest and most beautiful area of karst in Central Europe, Moravian Karst is one of the continent’s true natural wonders. The main attraction is the famous Macocha Abyss, a breathtaking 138m deep sinkhole steeped in myths and legends. Explorers can sail their way through the Punkva Caves along the subterranean river, head through the Gothic portal to the Kateřinské Caves or voyage into one of three additional otherworldly caves. The area is ideally located near the Moravian capital, Brno and the entire region is populated by quaint chateaux and rolling countryside. www.visitczechrepublic.com/en-US/Things-to-Do/Places/Nature/Caves/c-moravian-karst