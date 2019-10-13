Czech Tourism Travel Trade Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Dublin was the first stop in this year’s Czech Tourism Travel Trade Roadshow, followed by Manchester and London, and led by ‘the Kat team’ of Katerina Buglova, Press & Media Manager; Katarina Hobbs, Director; and Katerina Setunska, Project Manager – Trade, reports Neil Steedman.

Some 50,000 Irish people visited the Czech Republic in 2018, a 5% increase on the previous year. As always, Prague was the most popular destination, but Czech Tourism emphasizes that there are many other places worth exploring, including many historical destinations and spa/health centres.

A 14-strong delegation took part in the Roadshow, with representatives of tour operators, hotel groups, DMCs, regional tourist boards, spas, and transport companies. One that particularly caught my attention was RegioJet, represented by Kristýna Slezáková, Transport Manager, which operates high-quality buses and trains (with English-speaking stewards onboard) at very low fares.

Another was Premiant City Tour, represented by Tereza Vajglová, which offers a wide range of sightseeing bus and boat tours in Prague, trips to world-famous sites throughout the Czech Republic, as well as to Vienna and Dresden.

A third was Láznĕ (Spa) Teplice, represented by Yveta Slis̆kova̕, Sales Director, which is one of the leader spas specialising in treatment of musculoskeletal and nervous system diseases – for adults and children – and which is one of the oldest spas in Central Europe.

Cities, Chateaux and Castles

For 2020 Czech Tourism’s promotions are focused on Jewels of Regions: Cities, Chateaux and Castles, which is the title of ‘the Czech Bible’, the tourist board’s 72-page Destination Manual 2020. This is highly informative, beautifully produced and a ‘must have’ for anyone planning to visit the Czech Republic.

Full marks to the author, Rostislav Kr̆ívánek, and to Skrivanek sro, who did the translation.

S̆tramberk’s Ears

Finally, have you ever eaten S̆tramberk’s Ears? Don’t be alarmed – they are made from gingerbread dough and stem from an interesting historical event – look it up!

For more information on the Czech Republic, see: www.visitczechrepublic.com, Facebook: @VisitCZ.