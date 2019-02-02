daa Staff Raise €315,000 for Three Irish Charities in 2018

daa employees, supported by the company and members of the public, raised a total of €315,000 for the company’s charity partners last year – the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, and Snowflakes for Autism. Each charity was presented with a cheque for €105,000 from daa.

Staff raised the money through a series of events and the company also makes a significant contribution to the fund. Members of the public also support the scheme through collection points throughout the airport for passenger donations.

Above, Stephen Bennett, Fundraising Co-ordinator, Snowflakes for Autism; Claire Shields, Fundraising Manager, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice; Róisín Duffy, Chief Executive, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association; and Dalton Philips, Chief Executive, daa, celebrate €315,000 raised by daa staff and passengers in 2018 for its three charity partners.

LauraLynn said it was “blown away” by the size of the daa donation, while Snowflakes for Autism described the €105,000 cheque as “transformational”. The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association said the generosity of daa staff and passengers was “overwhelming”.

daa’s Charities of the Year scheme, which is one of the largest such programmes in the State, was established in 2007 and over the past decade it has raised more than €2.6 million for a total of 24 Irish charities.

“I am immensely proud of the continuing support and unwavering passion of daa staff in raising this huge sum of money for charity every year,” said Dalton Philips, daa Chief Executive. “The €315,000 raised last year will make a real difference to people’s lives, and on behalf of our three charity partners I would like to thank staff and passengers who so generously contributed to the charity fund over the past 12 months. We are acutely aware that these funds have the power to transform lives for the better.”

daa’s Charity of the Year scheme is managed by staff, who also select the charities to benefit each year, and generate a significant amount of the funds through their activities.

Last year daa staff cycled, ran marathons, baked cakes, held book sales, wore their Christmas jumper to work, had a sponsored silence, took part in quiz nights, race nights, raffles and a host of other events. The funds left in cash collection points throughout Dublin Airport also support the chosen charities for the year.

Stephen Bennett, Fundraising Co-ordinator, Snowflakes for Autism, said the money raised will make a significant impact on its work. “Snowflakes will be forever grateful to everyone in daa for all their hard work. We are thrilled to receive such a generous donation, which will enable us to help so many more families. Thank you very much.”

Róisín Duffy, Chief Executive, IMNDA, said: “I want to thank all the staff and management at daa, and everyone who travelled through Dublin Airport, for raising a remarkable €105,000 for the IMNDA. We are totally blown away and humbled by everyone’s efforts. Over 80% of our income comes from fundraised money so this incredible contribution will go a long way in ensuring that we can continue to provide crucial care and support to over 370 families affected by MND right across Ireland. On behalf of the IMNDA and all our families, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Orla O’Brien, Chief Executive, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, said that the €105,000 donation would have a huge impact on its work. “I want to extend my gratitude to the staff and supporters of daa for their commitment and passion to their fundraising efforts over the last 12 months. Your donation will make such a huge difference to the families and children of LauraLynn and will enable us to continue providing our ongoing care, support and services. For that we are so grateful. Thank you.”