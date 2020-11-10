News

daa Welcomes Support Package For Irish Aviation Sector

daa Welcomes Support Package For Irish Aviation Sector

daa, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, has welcomed today’s Government announcement of a financial support package for the Irish aviation sector.

Cork Airport will be able to apply for operational and capital funding, while airport charges at both Dublin and Cork airports for the first quarter of next year will be included within in a new rebate scheme that will be funded by the State, subject to EU approval.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Dublin and Cork airports and we welcome the Government support that has been announced today,” said daa Chief Executive Dalton Philips.

Passenger numbers have fallen dramatically at Cork and Dublin airports due to the impact of COVID-19. Total passenger numbers are down by 76% for the first 10 months of this year, as the two airports welcomed 7.4 million people during that period compared to 30.6 million passengers during the first 10 months of 2019.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Luxury Brand Approach: “Aways Included”

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

EU Traffic Light System Brings Little Change for Travel

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Donaghadee-based Tour Operator Acetours Ceases Trading

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Remember – the ITAA Benevolent Fund is There to Help

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Turkish Airlines offer upgrades and lounge access for Irish travel agents

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus Statement re Traffic Light System

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu have free flights for travel in 2021 and 2022

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport Launches Covid-19 Testing for Guests

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Reunite Safely with Loved Ones in Dubai this Winter from €499 with Emirates

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland