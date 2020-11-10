daa Welcomes Support Package For Irish Aviation Sector

daa, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, has welcomed today’s Government announcement of a financial support package for the Irish aviation sector.

Cork Airport will be able to apply for operational and capital funding, while airport charges at both Dublin and Cork airports for the first quarter of next year will be included within in a new rebate scheme that will be funded by the State, subject to EU approval.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Dublin and Cork airports and we welcome the Government support that has been announced today,” said daa Chief Executive Dalton Philips.

Passenger numbers have fallen dramatically at Cork and Dublin airports due to the impact of COVID-19. Total passenger numbers are down by 76% for the first 10 months of this year, as the two airports welcomed 7.4 million people during that period compared to 30.6 million passengers during the first 10 months of 2019.