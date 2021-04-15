Dalata Group Appoints Carol Phelan as Group Chief Financial Officer

Dalata Hotel Group plc, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, has announced the appointment of Ms Carol Phelan as Group Chief Financial Officer effective 1 July, 2021. Ms Phelan’s appointment follows the announcement on 2 March 2021 that Dermot Crowley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Business Development & Finance is to succeed Pat McCann as CEO.

John Hennessy, Dalata Chairman commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Carol Phelan as Group CFO. Since joining Dalata in 2014, Carol has played a pivotal role in the development of the Dalata financial reporting, tax planning and treasury functions. The strength of these functions has been demonstrated over the last 12 months

as the Group dealt with the impact of COVID-19. We pride ourselves in Dalata on the quality of our people across the business and of our support of their development and I am very pleased that we are in a position to internally fill the CFO role with someone of Carol’s calibre who has developed within Dalata.”

Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate added: “Carol has played a central role within the finance team over the last number of years in what was a period of substantial growth for the business; and, more recently, during a period of unprecedented challenge for our industry. She brings her extensive experience and ability to the role and I look forward

to continuing to work alongside Carol in her new position of CFO.”

About Carol Phelan

Ms Phelan joined the Company in 2014 and was appointed as Group Head of Financial Reporting, Treasury and Tax in 2017. During her time with the Group, Ms Phelan has played a leading role within the finance team; responsible for the development of the financial reporting function during a period of rapid growth and expansion. She also led the refinancing of the Group’s debt facilities in 2018 and has been centrally involved in maintaining the Group’s financial strength and liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Dalata Ms Phelan held senior finance positions in Ion Equity and KPMG. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Dalata Group plc operates more than 40 hotels in Ireland – for a total of over 7,000 bedrooms – including the Maldron and Clayton hotel chains. ITTN would like to congratulate Carol Phelan on her appointment and wishes her every success in the new role.