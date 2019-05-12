Dalata Wins Irish Times Company of the Year Award

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, has won The Irish Times Company of the Year Award, sponsored by KPMG. The hotel group, which is led by Sligo entrepreneur Pat McCann, announced 13% growth in profits before tax to more than €87 million for 2018, in addition to revenue growth of almost 12% to €394 million. Dalata beat expectations by outperforming the Dublin market while ploughing ahead with its growth in the UK, where it has ambitious plans to expand.

The second annual Irish Times Business Awards, which recognise excellence and outstanding achievement in Irish business, were held in the Mansion House last week. The award was accepted on behalf of Dalata by the company’s Deputy Chief Executives Dermot Crowley and Stephen McNally.

In his address to over 300 guests, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “Ireland’s recovery in recent years is, among other things, inextricably linked to the willingness of successful companies and exceptional individuals to work hard and embrace innovation. They are at the forefront of helping to build an Ireland that will continue to prosper in our rapidly changing world. This is evidenced in the winners of, and all those who took part in, the Irish Times Business awards, in association with KPMG. There is much to be celebrated and acknowledged in respect of the companies and individuals who have excelled this past year and tonight is fitting recognition of their combined achievements.”

Liam Kavanagh, Managing Director, The Irish Times, paid tribute to all the nominees whom he said would act as role models for aspiring business leaders. Seamus Hand, Managing Partner, KPMG Ireland, said the company was delighted to support these awards, which recognise outstanding leadership and achievement.