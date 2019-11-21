Danish Travel Agents and Journalists ‘Take Off’ for Ireland

A group of Danish travel agents and journalists – all based in Jutland – are visiting Ireland as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Ryanair. They flew to Ireland on the inaugural Ryanair flight from Billund (in Jutland) to Dublin.

The aim of the visit is to highlight the new Ryanair flight and ease of access to people living in Jutland – via these influential travel agents and journalists. The trip is also an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering and some of the many things to see and do here for Danish travellers. The journalists will be sharing their experiences, in various online and print publications, to their combined audience of around 838,000 readers.

The action-packed itinerary includes Malahide Castle and Gardens, Slane Castle and Slane Distillery, Croke Park, the Guinness Storehouse, Glasnevin Cemetery Museum, the Little Museum of Dublin, and the Museum of Literature Ireland.

Julie McLaughlin, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “We were delighted to invite these influential travel agents and journalists to visit Ireland. It’s an excellent opportunity to promote the new Ryanair flight from Billund to Dublin, as well as some of our many wonderful visitor attractions.

“The new Ryanair flight between Billund and Dublin is good news for Irish tourism, particularly as we aim to grow tourism business in the shoulder and off-season months. We look forward to co-operating with Ryanair to maximise the promotion of this new service. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism.”