Danny Giles Joins Silversea Expeditions

Silversea has appointed Danny Giles as Sales Manager UK & Ireland, Silversea Expeditions. Effective as of 21 October 2019 and reporting directly to Connie Georgiou, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Danny will be instrumental in the growth of expedition with Silversea’s key UK and Ireland travel partners.

He joins Silversea ahead of a significant year with the launch of new ship Silver Origin in the Galapagos in July 2020 – Silversea’s first ship designed specifically for a destination. He brings a wealth of knowledge after nine years at Hurtigruten and brings high levels of knowledge and expertise on the key expedition destinations. Well known within the expedition travel community, Danny will drive new business as well as supporting the UK & Ireland sales team with their expedition sales.

Connie Georgiou said: “We are delighted that Danny is joining our team later this month. His experience will be invaluable to support the sales team but also presents a huge opportunity to grow our business in this exciting and much sought after sector.”

Danny replaces Akvile Marozaite, following her promotion to Expedition Operations Manager within the Global Expedition Team. London-based, Akvile now reports to Stefan Kredal, Senior Director, Expedition Development and Operations.