News

Danny Giles Joins Silversea Expeditions

Danny Giles Joins Silversea Expeditions

Silversea has appointed Danny Giles as Sales Manager UK &amp; Ireland, Silversea Expeditions. Effective as of 21 October 2019 and reporting directly to Connie Georgiou, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Danny will be instrumental in the growth of expedition with Silversea’s key UK and Ireland travel partners.

He joins Silversea ahead of a significant year with the launch of new ship Silver Origin in the Galapagos in July 2020 – Silversea’s first ship designed specifically for a destination. He brings a wealth of knowledge after nine years at Hurtigruten and brings high levels of knowledge and expertise on the key expedition destinations. Well known within the expedition travel community, Danny will drive new business as well as supporting the UK & Ireland sales team with their expedition sales. 

Connie Georgiou said: “We are delighted that Danny is joining our team later this month. His experience will be invaluable to support the sales team but also presents a huge opportunity to grow our business in this exciting and much sought after sector.”

Danny replaces Akvile Marozaite, following her promotion to Expedition Operations Manager within the Global Expedition Team.  London-based, Akvile now reports to Stefan Kredal, Senior Director, Expedition Development and Operations. 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Voting for ITTN Awards Extended by One Week

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Last Chance to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 17th October 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Prague Convention Bureau Invites Corporate Buyers to Fam Trip and Workshop

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

WTM London to Highlight Isle of MTV Malta

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Avoca Store Wins Global Travel Retail Award

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2019
Read More

London Travel Week Announces Key Events

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

WTM London Welcomes the Finest Global Travel Buyers to Join 40th Edition

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Leading Industry Speakers Lined-up for WTM London 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland