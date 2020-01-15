Date Announced for CLIA Ireland Cruise Conference 2020

The Ireland Cruise Conference 2020 will be held on 26 November 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced.

The conference follows the success of the inaugural Ireland Cruise Conference held in Dublin last November, which was attended by almost 100 travel agents.

The full-day event is open to all Irish agents and includes a trade fair and conference sessions with industry experts and high-profile speakers. Last year, delegates heard from Patrick Ayree, a BBC TV presenter and biologist, who talked about his career in wildlife film making and his experiences from the first time he went on a cruise holiday. Patrick was joined by Debbee Dale, who covered some of the sales techniques needed to grow sales, and cruise line executives who shared their insight and expertise on the growing cruise sector.

Further details of the venue and speakers will be announced in the build-up to the event.

The conference is part of a series of CLIA events to be held in Ireland, such as ship visits and workshops, which aim to help agents sell more cruise holidays in the growing Irish market.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland Director, said: “We are delighted to announce that the Ireland Cruise Conference will be returning this year. The event offers a fantastic opportunity for Irish agents to connect directly with cruise lines and learn about the latest news, trends and updates in the ever-changing cruise industry.

“The Ireland Cruise Conference is a must-attend event for agents who are eager to increase their cruise sales and expand their knowledge of the sector. With an undeniable growing demand for cruises in Ireland, the event aims to help equip agents with the key information they need so they can feel confident in selling the right cruise to the right customer.”

Registration will open later this year. Visit https://cruiseexperts.org/clia-agents/uk-ireland-events/ for more information.