Dates Announced for Travel Counsellors 2018 Conference

Travel Counsellors Ireland has announced that its 2018 Conference will take place on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th April 2018. The venue has yet to be confirmed, but it will be in Ireland.

The two-day event is a chance to be inspired by motivational speakers, engage with Travel Counsellors’ franchisees, and network with some of the top suppliers in the travel industry. The conference culminates with a Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony on Friday night, 20th April.

Cathy Burke and the Cork Head Office team look forward to welcoming guests from Ireland and overseas.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

