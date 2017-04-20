David is Irish Winner of Contiki’s Rock Around the World

David Yeates, USIT Travel, Dublin – above, with James Lavin, Contiki Sales Manager – is the Irish winner of Contiki’s Rock Around the World 2017 fam trip to a legendary music festival NOS Primavera Sound in Porto.

Rock Around the World has previously taken top agents to some of the world’s hottest festivals, including Fuji Rock in Japan, Lollapalooza in Canada, and Coachella in the USA.

The fam trip will take place from 3rd – 13th June 2017 and will include three days at NOS Primavera Sound, the Portuguese counterpart to the San Miguel Primavera Sound open-air festival, which has taken place in Barcelona since 2001. Drawing from the line-up of its older sibling, NOS Primavera Porto is a more intimate, stripped back affair. Bon Iver, Justice, Aphex Twin, Miquel and Skepta lead a line-up of established and underground indie, pop and electronic artists in the Portuguese sun, held in the lush Parque Da Cidade, a grassy woodland between city and sea.

The 11-day Contiki fam trip will also take in the cities of Barcelona, San Sebastian, Burgos, Porto, Salamanca and Madrid, with lots of exciting experiences along the way, return flights, and entrance to the music festival. Winning agents in the UK and Ireland will join 50 top selling agents and wildcard winners from across the world.

UK and Irish agents earned their space on the trip with places available to top sellers and wildcard winners. In 2017 there were more spaces available to UK and Irish trade agents than ever before, plus it was an open age trip so agents of all ages were invited to enter.

The incentive booking period opened on 1st January 2017 and agents had until 31st March 2017 to make as many Contiki bookings as they could to qualify for one of the top seller spots. Plus, every booking an agent secured between January and March 2017 counted as another entry into the wildcard draw, so the more they booked, the more chances they had to win a wildcard space.