Dawn Conway Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

As always, the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards offered attendees chances to win a lucky draw prize, including tickets for two from six airlines, a four-night holiday for two in Salou, a car ferry crossing to France, and a one-night spa break for two.

Big winners on the night were Dawn Conway, Sunway, who won Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on the Turkish Airlines network; Karen Whyte, Classic Resorts, who won flight tickets for two and four nights’ half-board in a Salou hotel; and Diane Quinn, Oasis Travel, who won tickets for two on any mainline British Airways route excluding Australia.

All the sponsors, presenters, prizes and winners were as follows:

Aegean Airlines, Lynda Betsch: Tickets for two from Dublin to Athens: Lisa Warren, Killiney Travel

Aer Lingus, Jenny Rafter: Tickets for two on any route on the airline’s European network: Andrea Hurley, Neenan Travel

British Airways, Keith Chuter: Tickets for two on any mainline British Airways route excluding Australia: Diane Quinn, Oasis Travel

EL AL, Fiona Fitzgerald: Tickets for two from Dublin to Tel Aviv: Darren Hutchinson, Strand Travel

Emirates, Enda Corneille: Tickets for two from Dublin to Dubai: Michael Coffey, Platinum Travel

Irish Ferries, Marie McCarthy: Tickets for a car, two adults and two children to France, including cabin: Martina Coogan, United Airlines

Spanish Tourist Office, Kathryn McDonnell, and Salou, Pere Brandos: Flight tickets for two from Dublin and four nights’ half-board in a Salou hotel: Karen Whyte, Classic Resorts

Turkish Airlines, Hasan Mutlu: Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on the network: Dawn Conway, Sunway

Wendy Wu Tours, John Booty: One-night stay and spa treatment for two at the Powerscourt Hotel, including bed, breakfast and dinner: Aideen Heavey, eTravel

