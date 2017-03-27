Dee Burdock Attends White House Shamrock Presentation

Dee Burdock, American Holidays, was “privileged and honoured” as part of her role as Chairperson of the Irish Visit USA Committee to have been invited to attend the St Patrick’s Day Ceremony and the shamrock presentation from Enda Kenny to Donald Trump at the White House.



“Speeches were made by Vice President Mike Pence followed by President Trump,” Dee reports, “with the final words from An Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who gave a poignant speech about the bond between Ireland and the USA, how the Irish people have made their contribution in the USA, and how much we value the Irish –American relationship.

“It truly was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will treasure for a very long time. I also would love to say a very special thank you to United Airlines who kindly sponsored my ticket to Washington. Being a non-profit organisation, this means a lot to us.”